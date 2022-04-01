FTC ’22 – Mess in A Bottle

For the Culture Creator's Summit- Landing Page_RD Richmond WCDX_February 2021
MESS IN A BOTTLE IS A NEW T SHIRT COMPANY DEVELOPED IN THE HEART OF BALTIMORE CITY BY ARCHITECT AND DESIGNER, KALILAH WRIGHT. BEING A FREE SPIRITED AND SOCIAL INDIVIDUAL, SHE FREQUENTLY SPEAKS HER MIND. SHE DECIDED TO CREATE THIS T SHIRT LINE TO TELL OTHERS WHAT SHE’S THINKING WITHOUT EVER OPENING HER MOUTH. IT THEN CLICKED. THESE SAYINGS ABOUT LOVE, CAREER, AND LIFE ARE WITTY CATCH PHRASES THAT SPEAK TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC.

THESE DISGRUNTLED MESSAGES ARE FEATURED ON YOUR SHIRT AND THEN PACKAGED IN A REUSABLE GLASS BOTTLE.

T-shirt company that is emotional, thought provoking and expressive to the current climate of the world. What’s your MESS-age? WEAR IT!

We create MESSages that evoke change, give a voice to the voiceless, and create a community of unapologetically authentic humans.

