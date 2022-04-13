Yung Miami Shatters Instagram In A Red Sheer Dress

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Flexing on Instagram is a natural talent for rapper Yung Miami. The Ying to Jt’s Yang hit the gram in a red sheer dress and platform heels that sent the internet into a frenzy.

She captioned the carousel of sexy pics, “5’5 Small waist Petite body

Sure thing baby not probably ”

The Top Notch rapper’s dress is from fashion boutique Swim by Dolly.

Miami has been hitting us with a bunch of dope looks lately. Earlier this week she shut it down once again in a black sheer dress that left little to the imagination.

Caresha ate this look and left not one crumb in sight. She’s driving full speed ahead into the fashion lane, and we love to see it. In a recent interview with Nylon, the Act Up rapper stated she is ready to make her mark in the fashion world. After attending Marcell Von Berlin’s fashion show in Los Angeles, she told reporters, “The show was everything. I loved the collection from head to toe and I’m obsessed with Marcell,” she said. “I’m so excited to work with him in the future and I’d love to walk in the show next year.”

More and more celebrities are walking in runway shows. I’d love to see Miami rip the runway as a model. Between her overwhelming beauty and endless confidence, I think she’d have a strong career on the catwalk.

