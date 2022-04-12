Rihanna Gives Baby Bump Envy On The May Cover Of Vogue Magazine

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

We felt Rihanna’s excitement about her pregnancy from the moment she and beau ASAP Rocky announced they’d be having their first child together. The billionaire business guru has been spied everywhere from NYC to Paris with her stylish bump on display. Now, the singer is giving us an exclusive look into her life as a first-time mama-to-be in May’s issue of Vogue magazine.

The Magazine released a stunning image of the cover to their Instagram page early Tuesday morning. The caption read, “It’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” says @badgalriri. Throughout her pregnancy, Rihanna has done something profound to fashion—single-handedly rewriting the rules of pregnancy dressing with one jaw-dropping style maneuver after another.

For Vogue’s May issue, Rihanna opens up about fashion, romance, and what it’s like to carry the bump seen around the world. Plus, a small update on that long-awaited record.

The glowing starlet flexed her growing belly in an orange lace custom Alaia jumpsuit. She was photographed by Annie Leibovitz.

Rihanna redefined pregnancy style when she ditched maternity clothing, taking the high-fashion approach instead. Sheer dresses, cut-out tops, and pants-less ensembles are just a few of the jaw-dropping looks we’ve seen from her over the last couple of months.

“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” she tells Vogue. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

Rihanna’s pregnancy is the gift that keeps on giving. Not only is she inspiring us through her stylish interpretation of how pregnancy fashion can look, she’s genuinely enjoying and embracing the changes of her body. We can’t wait to see her in mommy mode once her baby girl arrives!

You can read the full Vogue spread here.

