FTC ’22 – Richmond Symphony

Richmond Symphony ” Changing lives through the power of music”

A not-to-be-missed concert experience. Hear, live in concert, the epic power and timeless message of humanity and brotherhood when Music Director Valentina Peleggi leads the Richmond Symphony, Chorus, and soloists in Beethoven’s inspiring, monumental “Ode to Joy”, The Ninth Symphony. Plus, music of Valerie Coleman. Her Umoja is Swahili for “unity.” And Joel Thompson’s “An Act of Resistance” is his plea for peace in our time.

Tickets start @$10

Ticket link : https://bit.ly/3HmPVXe

Or call 804-788-1212 x2

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: