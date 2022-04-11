T.I. Speaks Out After Getting Booed At The Barclays Center

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

T.I. has been making his way down the comedy lane, but some fans are not feeling the rapper as a jokester.

During the April Fools Comedy Jam at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the King of the South was booed on stage during his act. The tour featured well-known comedians like Nick Cannon, HaHa Davis, Eddie Griffin, B. Simone, Michael Blackson, and more.

This comes after he faces an incident with another up-and-coming comedian for making jokes about his previous sexual assault allegations.

SEE: T.I. Gets Into Heated Shouting Match With ATL Standup Comedian Over Sex Assault Jokes

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

AllHipHop spoke with T.I. after he was booed on stage and he explained that he embraces the hate and would do it again.

“It’s a different piece of adversity that I have been approached with overcoming,” said T.I.. “And I enjoyed myself so much, I want some more… If they’ll let me go out there again, I’d go out there right now.”

The King of the South explained that he’s looking for a challenge which is why his focus isn’t on rap and seemed to not be fazed by the booing.

“When shit’s too easy and there ain’t no challenge to it, I don’t care. That’s what got me out of music because it’s almost like people expect me to be good.”

“I embrace the hate,” he explained. “But it wasn’t even hate. It was on some, ‘This is our opportunity to really make you one of us.’ And I appreciate that. I ain’t got no problem with that. I love the opportunity to overcome and scramble.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

LATEST POSTS:

The Top 20 Black Comedians of All Time 20 photos Launch gallery The Top 20 Black Comedians of All Time 1. Tiffany Haddish 1 of 20 1 of 20 2. Rickey Smiley 2 of 20 2 of 20 3. Jamie Foxx 3 of 20 3 of 20 4. Keenen Ivory Wayans 4 of 20 4 of 20 5. Sommore 5 of 20 5 of 20 6. Cedric The Entertainer 6 of 20 6 of 20 7. Whoopi Goldberg 7 of 20 7 of 20 8. Chris Tucker 8 of 20 8 of 20 9. Steve Harvey 9 of 20 9 of 20 10. Wanda Sykes 10 of 20 10 of 20 11. Kevin Hart 11 of 20 11 of 20 12. Bernie Mac (1957 - 2008) 12 of 20 12 of 20 13. D. L. Hughley 13 of 20 13 of 20 14. Mo'Nique 14 of 20 14 of 20 15. Richard Pryor (1940 - 2005) 15 of 20 15 of 20 16. Dave Chappelle 16 of 20 16 of 20 17. Chris Rock 17 of 20 17 of 20 18. Redd Foxx (1922 - 1991) 18 of 20 18 of 20 19. Eddie Murphy 19 of 20 19 of 20 20. Martin Lawrence 20 of 20 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading The Top 20 Black Comedians of All Time The Top 20 Black Comedians of All Time Throughout the history of Black entertainment, comedy has remained one of the primary sources of joy when we all just need a good laugh. Whether in standup form or featured on film, the art of mastering comedic prowess is a skill reserved for only a select set of kings and queens that’ve made a career out of telling jokes. It doesn’t hurt that some of the best the genre’s ever seen also happen to be of African American descent. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! From the wild and unfiltered days of pioneers like Redd Foxx and Richard Pryor — the latter funnyman is considered to be the greatest comedian of all time by many critics and fans alike — to the new school jokesters like Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish that are creating comedy empires on an A-list scale, the world of professional satire is truly flourishing thanks to many of our brothers and sisters that laid down the foundation. We decided to pay tribute to 20 of the best Black comedians in the biz, past, and present, in honor of the countless times they’ve kept us in stitches. While we made sure to list this in no particular order, we hope you all can chime in and either let us know who you think was left off the list or form a definitive top five of your own based on our selections. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Keep scrolling to peep 20 of the best Black comedians of all time, including Dave Chappelle, queens Sommore and Mo’Nique, the late Bernie Mac, Hollywood crossover stars Chris Tucker and Martin Lawrence, home team hero D. L. Hughley and a handful of other jovial icons: LATEST POSTS: [display-posts posts_per_page="3"] HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE Continue reading The Top 20 Black Comedians of All Time

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

T.I. Speaks Out After Getting Booed At The Barclays Center was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com