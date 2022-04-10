Kelly Rowland took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her stunning fit and we’re still swooning with fashion envy!
Taking to the social platform, the 40-year-old singer rocked an all-red ensemble featuring a sparkling red, long sleeved blouse and matching red high waist leggings. The fashionable ensemble was custom designed for the entertainer by Sir Baba Jagne and fit her like a glove, as she wore the blouse completely unbuttoned to show off her toned midriff. She accessorized the look with dangly earrings and a bright bold red lip, as styled by Kollin Carter.
On Instagram, the former Destiny’s Child star shared the photo for her 12.7 million IG followers, posting two different ranges of the outfit while simply captioning the photo set with a few black hearts. Check out the fashionable ensemble below.
Don’t miss…
Pregnant And Gettin’ It: Kelly Rowland Is Now The Global Face Of JustFab
Kelly Rowland Shines In New Visuals For Her Latest Single, “Flowers”
Kelly Rowland Is A Sexy Lady In Red In Her Latest Instagram Pic was originally published on hellobeautiful.com