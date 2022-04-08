Woman Who Accused Snoop Dogg Of Sex Trafficking Drops Lawsuit

The woman who previously accused Snoop Dogg of sex trafficking voluntarily dropped the lawsuit.
Around his Super Bowl performance in February, the woman anonymously sued the rapper and Bishop Don Magic Juan and five others in their camp. Filing under Jane Doe, she accused Snoop of an “alleged violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, sexual assault and sexual battery.”
“It is not surprising that the plaintiff dismissed her complaint against the defendants,” Snoop Dogg’s spokesperson told Law&Crime. “Her complaint was full of false allegations and deficiencies.”
According to reports, “On May 29, 2013, the woman claimed that Snoop Dogg and his spiritual adviser sexually assaulted her after she and a friend attended the Anaheim-based nightclub Club Heat Ultra Lounge. After the show, she said, Campbell invited her friend and her to hang out in Snoop Dogg’s studio. She said that her friend left around midnight, leaving her alone with Campbell and Snoop Dogg. She says that she asked Campbell to drive her home, but she claims that she fell asleep in his car and woke up to find Campbell’s penis in her face.”
“Defendant Campbell’s penis was flaccid as he was forcing his penis into Plaintiff’s mouth,” her complaint said. “After some time, Defendant Campbell turned away from Plaintiff leaving her alone.”
Jane Doe voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit on Thursday.
Ownership. @SnoopDogg https://t.co/QBOa0L60YO ➖1992: 21 year-old Snoop Doggy Dogg signs with Death Row Records Snoop Dogg now owns the Death Row record label & brand. Snoop Dogg buying Death Row Records is the best story of all these recent catalog deals. So, now that Snoop Dogg has now bought Death Row. Snoop Dogg and Harry -O pulled off a very solid move in purchasing Death Row. Suge Knight is definitely in Prison feeling some type of way. This is why I never cross people. You never know who you see going up, on your way down. Now that Snoop Dogg has acquired Death Row Record, maybe it will usher in a new era of REAL rap and maybe an end to all these mumbo-jumbo these new school "rappers" are doing. Diddy buys back Sean John Shoutout to Shante Broadus. Ever since she took of the business side of Snoop Dogg they been making big moves. Death Row 🔥🔥🔥 …. Get you a Shante @snoopdogg buying death row is some legendary shit. as if the man hasn’t done enough already. legacy is impeccable.
Woman Who Accused Snoop Dogg Of Sex Trafficking Drops Lawsuit