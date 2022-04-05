Fresh off her big Grammy win from over the weekend, Doja Cat was recently spotted donning a vintage Versace dress that was everything!

The “Woman” songstress was spotted on Instagram wearing a green vintage Versace flowing gown that fit the singer like a glove. The gown featured sparkle and lace dealing throughout and had thin straps to hold the dress upright at the shoulders. The beauty paired the look with open-toe sandals and wore her hair in a flowy hairstyle that was parted down the middle to frame the sides of her gorgeous face as styled by stylist Jay Stay Ready.

The look was spotted on Fashion Bomb Daily’s Instagram page, and fashion lovers everywhere were immediately swooning over the trendy ensemble.

Check it out below.

But this wasn’t the only time the Grammy award-winning artist gave us vintage fashion vibes. Earlier this year, the singer/rapper took us back to the Donna Summer era with her long wavy hair and her Alexandre Vauthier jeweled look, styled by Brett Alan Nelson while gracing the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine.

Check it out below.

In the issue, the artist opened up about 11 things that most people don’t know about her, her album, Planet Her, how she balances her personal life and work, and a few of her beauty secrets revealing her favorite skin-care brand is Tatcha. She also told fans that she is a huge fan of their camellia cleansing oil and Essence boosting treatment.

Doja Cat Posed For The ‘Gram In A Vintage Versace Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

