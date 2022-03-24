The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Put Yourself First | Episode 60”

Arts & Entertainment
We have a special guest Dr. Uché Blackstock (@ucheblackstockmd) who wrote a viral article about walking away from her career and marriage. The ladies discuss her journey to putting herself first and being a Black woman in the medical field. Plus, Eva and Lore’l get into what exactly infidelity is and how long is too long for a situationship.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Are you headed into Cougar territory?

