Front Page News: NFL Teams Allegedly Interested In Bringing Colin Kaepernick Back On To Play

While Eva covers the major headline reports for today’s “Front Page News,” Rock-T follows up with his usual sports recap which includes some exciting news involving Colin Kaepernick’s potential return to the NFL.

From more updates on the Ukraine-Russia war and Ketanji Brown Jackson’s U.S. Supreme Court hearings, to the latest tornado in the New Orleans area that unfortunately proved to be fatal, Eva’s got all the need-to-know info on lock.

As far as Rock-T, his good news on Kaepernick also comes with a positive update on Zion Williamson’s anticipated comeback and even the potential of Mike Tyson stepping into the ring with viral YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul — well, for a cool $1 billion.

Get the full recap below in “Front Page News” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

