Gary’s Tea: Kanye West May Be Seeking Full Custody Of The Kids! [WATCH]

It time for another serving of “Gary’s Tea,” with today’s segment including yet another update in the ongoing custody battle between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Also, Megan The Stallion is still at war with her former label head, Carl Crawford.

It now appears that Ye is opting to fight for full custody of North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, citing Kim’s lack of presence in the kids’ life and claims that nannies do most of the parenting. Meg on the other hand is facing allegations of drug use from Crawford as the two battle it out in court over unfulfilled contracts, albums owed and, of course, money primarily.

Sip slow with “Gary’s Tea” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

