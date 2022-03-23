For the Culture Creator's Summit- Landing Page_RD Richmond WCDX_February 2021
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Gospel Artist Erica Campbell Reacts To Being Labeled A H@e

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Erica Campbell - Positive

Source: My Block Entertainment / My Block Entertainment

Erica Campbell of Gospel group Mary Mary sparked controversy nearly 10 years ago for wearing a white bodycon dress to the Grammy’s for her nomination. Erica was heavily criticized by the Christian community for looking “too sexy” to sing for the Lord and taking the attention away from the Lord’s teachings. Erica believes that it doesn’t make you any less Christian to flaunt what you have.

In recent times, Megan Goode felt the same heat for dressing “too sexy” fro the Christian community so why can’t  they wear sexy clothes that make them look and feel good.

See story here

Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo
10 photos
Gospel Artist Erica Campbell Reacts To Being Labeled A H@e

Videos
Latest
Erica Campbell - Positive

Gospel Artist Erica Campbell Reacts To Being Labeled…

 7 hours ago
03.23.22

Hot Spot: Kanye West’s Friend Theophilus London Confronts…

 1 day ago
03.22.22

Talk It Out Tuesday: Yunetta Spring Explains How…

 1 day ago
03.22.22
Beyonce x Ivy Park

Beyonce In Talks For Oscar Performance

 1 day ago
03.22.22

Samuel L. Jackson Explains How His Wife LaTanya…

 7 days ago
03.17.22

Gary’s Tea: Is Khloe Kardashian Moving On &…

 1 week ago
03.16.22

What’s Trending: Are You For Or Against The…

 1 week ago
03.16.22

Hot Spot: Evelyn Braxton Shares The Last Moments…

 1 week ago
03.15.22

Gary’s Tea: D.L. Hughley Called Up Kanye West…

 1 week ago
03.15.22
Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC

Pete Davidson Checks Kanye West

 1 week ago
03.15.22
Photos
Close