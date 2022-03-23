Gospel Artist Erica Campbell Reacts To Being Labeled A H@e

CLOSE
Erica Campbell of Gospel group Mary Mary sparked controversy nearly 10 years ago for wearing a white bodycon dress to the Grammy’s for her nomination. Erica was heavily criticized by the Christian community for looking “too sexy” to sing for the Lord and taking the attention away from the Lord’s teachings. Erica believes that it doesn’t make you any less Christian to flaunt what you have.
In recent times, Megan Goode felt the same heat for dressing “too sexy” fro the Christian community so why can’t they wear sexy clothes that make them look and feel good.
