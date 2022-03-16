Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jussie Smollett Moved Out Of Psych Ward Due To The Public Applying Pressure, Says Brother

Jussie Smollett mugshot

Source: Cook County Sheriff’s Office / Cook County Sheriff’s Office

Jocqui Smollett, the brother of Jussie Smollett is thanking fans for the “Free Jussie” social media campaign, which he feels is the reason he was removed from the Cook County Jail psych ward. He allegedly went from a restrained bed into a normal one.SEE: Jussie Smollett Gets 5 Months In Jail For Hate Crime Hoax, Judge Calls Him “Arrogant, Selfish, Narcissistic”

According to TMZ, “Mr. Smollett’s housing unit was changed Monday to a different cell within Division 8. He was moved from that cell because Cermak Health Services needed his cell for another detained person. This was a decision made by the medical professionals. Mr. Smollett was never restrained to a bed or anything else in the cell. The bed was never equipped with restraints.”

They continue, “Mr. Smollett remains housed in his own cell with officers stationed at the open door to his cell to ensure that he is under direct observation at all times. As with all detained persons, Mr. Smollett is entitled to have substantial time out of his cell in the common areas on the tier where he is housed.”

The brother explained in a video he believes that the pressure of Jussie’s fans is what moved the system to switch his holding accommodations.”Cook County doesn’t really move until they get bad publicity … keep continuing to call Cook County Jail checking in on him and keep saying that you believe he should be free,” said Jocqui.

SEE: Taraji P. Henson Uses Emmett Till As An Example To Demand Jussie Smollett’s Release From PrisonJussie was ordered to serve a 5-month sentence under protective custody, 30 months of felony probation, $120K in restitution, and $25K in fines.

Jocqui believes that if fans continue to apply pressure it could possibly make Jussie a free man again. 

Jussie Smollett Moved Out Of Psych Ward Due To The Public Applying Pressure, Says Brother  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

