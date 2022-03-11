Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Gabrielle Union Gives Us Fashion Envy In A Diotima Look

Gabrielle Union hit the streets for a "Cheaper by the Dozen" press run this week and turned heads in a Diotima look.

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Six

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Gabrielle Union was on the scene this week doing press for her upcoming film, Cheaper by the Dozen, and was sure to serve looks in the process at each stop! Among the looks that we loved was a trendy Diotima fit that gave us major fashion envy.

For this ensemble, the actress donned a crocheted purple and white Diotima shirt that she paired with a brown suit jacket and matching slacks. She accessorized the look with an orange belt and strappy sandal heels. As for her hair, she rocked her dark brown locs in a blunt, cheek-length bob that she wore parted over to one side of her face and wore natural makeup, only opting for a deep purple lip to add dramatic flair to the trendy look.

Taking to Instagram, the beauty showed off her fashionable look in an Instagram Reel as she walked to her car to begin her press tour for the day.

“Cheaper By The Dozen But How Much For Just One Rib??😎,” the 49-year-old captioned the stunning video.

Check it out below.

“Woooowwww!!!!!😮😮😮😮 this is everything 🙌🔥🔥🔥,” one of Gabrielle’s IG followers commented under the Reel while another wrote, “😍😍😍 wow Gab, flawless”
Gab stars in Cheaper by the Dozen, a remake of the 2003 classic film, which hits Disney+ on March 18. In this family film, Gabrielle plays alongside Zach Braff as two parents with a multiracial, blended family of 12.
Check out the official trailer here.
Will you be watching?

Gabrielle Union Gives Us Fashion Envy In A Diotima Look  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett Sentenced To 150 Days In Jail

 19 hours ago
03.11.22

Jussie Smollett Sentenced To 5 Months In Jail,…

 1 day ago
03.11.22
Kanye West In NYC

Antonio Brown & Kanye Trying To Buy The…

 3 days ago
03.09.22
BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

‘They Perform, or I Quit’: Snoop Dogg Claims…

 3 days ago
03.09.22
Kevin Hart At FX premier

Chris Rock & Kevin Hart To Do Comic…

 4 days ago
03.08.22
The Cosby Show

Supreme Court Declines To Revive Bill Cosby’s Sexual…

 5 days ago
03.07.22
AOL Build Speaker Series - D.L. Hughley, 'Black Man, White House: An Oral History of the Obama Years'

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Is A Stalker

 5 days ago
03.07.22

Mind, Body, Business: Maria More Gives Tips On…

 1 week ago
03.04.22

Gary’s Tea: Morris Day Speaks Out About Prince’s…

 1 week ago
03.04.22

What’s Trending: Have You Ever Traced Your Roots…

 1 week ago
03.03.22
Photos
Close