Naomi Campbell And Chloe Bailey Were Spied In Similar Valentino Dresses And They Look GoodT

Both women brought their unique flair to the Valentino dress.

Chloe Bailey and Naomi campbell

Source: Getty / Getty

Naomi Campbell’s unique talent is showing up and looking fabulous. The supermodel extraordinaire was all smiles at Annabel’s 4th Anniversary party in London. The mother and ageless beauty guru was a sight for sore eyes, dressed in a sheer Valentino gown.

Annabel's 4th Anniversary Party

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

The shapeless floor-length frock features a golden dragon on the front. Campbell accessorized the look with a bold diamond choker necklace, black pumps, and a red purse.

Musical powerhouse Chloe Bailey was also spied in a similar Valentino dress during the brand’s Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Valentino : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Bailey’s version of the dress has the same dragon design with buttons down the center. She kept her accessories on the simpler side by wearing a gold necklace, gold bracelets, and gold platform heels.

Both women brought their personal style to the dress, adding to its unique flair. Bailey offers a youthful interpretation of the dress by leaving it unbuttoned so she can show some leg. The platform sandals also added to the look. Campbell brought glamour by adding diamonds on her neck and opting for black pumps.

I’m loving both versions, but if I HAD to chose a favorite, I’d go with Bailey. What do you think? Which Valentino look do you prefer?

 

