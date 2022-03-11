Jussie Smollett Sentenced To 150 Days In Jail

CLOSE
Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to 150 days in jail and ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution along with a personal fine of $25,000 to the city of Chicago. Following a highly publicized trial which concluded that the former Empire star staged a homophobic, raced-based attack back in 2019, the actor will also have to serve 30 months of felony probation after narrowly avoided being sent to a maximum prison for his crimes thanks to his grandmother and other family members who testified on his behalf as character witnesses.
Following the ruling, an emboldened Smollett claimed he would never disrespect the African American and the LGBTQ+ communities and that he was innocent and non-suicidal.