Jussie Smollett Sentenced To 150 Days In Jail

Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to 150 days in jail and ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution along with a personal fine of $25,000 to the city of Chicago. Following a highly publicized trial which concluded that the former Empire star staged a homophobic, raced-based attack back in 2019, the actor will also have to serve 30 months of felony probation after narrowly avoided being sent to a maximum prison for his crimes thanks to his grandmother and other family members who testified on his behalf as character witnesses.