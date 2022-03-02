Richmond City Sheriff’s Office

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The City of Richmond Sheriff’s Office is seeking qualified individuals interested in a career in corrections and law enforcement to serve as a Deputy Sheriff. We desire individuals who are dedicated and committed to providing quality service to the Richmond community. It is essential that our Deputy Sheriffs possess the highest standards of personal and professional integrity, commitment and dependability. If you want a challenging and rewarding experience and wish to work with other dedicated professionals, we encourage YOU to Apply today! To submit your application please visit: rvasheriff.com

Benefits

• Competitive Starting Salary $44,000

• City of Richmond Benefits Package that includes Health, Vision, Dental and Deferred Compensation Plan

• Career Advancement Opportunities

• All training, uniforms and equipment are provided

• Virginia Retirement System Plan with Hazardous Duty Supplement for Sworn Staff

Qualifications

• United States Citizen

• 21 years of age

• Valid driver’s license with good driving record

• High school diploma, GED or equivalent

• No Felony or domestic violence convictions

• Must pass comprehensive background investigation

• Submit to a polygraph examination

• Successfully complete Medical Exam/Drug Screening

To submit your application please visit: rvasheriff.com

Phone Numbers:

(804) 646-0009 for Recruiter

(804) 646-0911 for Recruitment Manager

