Now Hiring at Our Richmond Customer Experience Center Associate Expert – Customer Service

You’ll start out as an Associate Expert in a Team of Experts that works to-gether to deliver amazing Un-carrier customer experiences. With training and a ramp-up period, you’ll be set up for success in your new job. Next step, you’ll be moved to Expert, where you will own the relationship with your customer base, listening to their needs and being hands on to resolve their pain points. This move could happen in as little as five months from your start date!

Top Pay

• Premium Base Pay – Start earning $20.00 per hour on your first day!

• Monthly Bonuses – Bring home an average total of $1,000 in bonus pay each year when you meet or exceed your goals. When you move to Expert, your bonus opportunity increases to up to $4,000 each year.

• Stock Grant – $1,000 worth of T-Mobile stock granted each year be-cause everyone is an owner! Degree for Free

• T-Mobile pays up to $5,250 per year for tuition assistance

• Plus, partnerships with several schools where tuition is even FREE Professional Development

• Continuous learning & development from in-the-game leaders

• Exposure to other career paths within the world of Customer Care;Social Media Care, Operations, Learning & Development, Global Care Rockstar Benefits

• Medical, Dental and Vision

• 401(k) match and Employee Stock Purchase Plan

• Discounts on Rate Plans and Accessories

• Paid Parental Leave and Childcare Reimbursement

BENEFITS for ALL: We do benefits a little differently around here. For one, every T-Mobile employee has access to the same benefits, whether you’re part-time, full-time, store rep or CEO. Second, we think of everything. Anything we can do to help you be healthy, happy, secure and excited about your job is priority #1. Here are just a handful of benefits you get when you join Team Magenta.

T-Mobile’s newest #Uncarrier move brings its customers real help from real people. No bots. No bouncing. No BS. Learn More about T-Mobile’s Team of Experts:

