United States Navy Recruiting

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Are You feeling lost about your future? Let the Navy help you navigate. With more than 80 possible career paths available, your local Navy recruiter can help you find the right job to fit your unique talents. A career in the Navy offers extensive job training, funding for higher education, and competitive advancement opportunities, not to mention the chance to travel the world at no cost to you.

Stop by your local Navy recruiting center or visit www.navy.com or call 1-800-533-1657 to learn.

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: