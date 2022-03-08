Chris Rock & Kevin Hart To Do Comic Tour

Chris Rock has announced that he would embark on the Ego Death World Tour this year with Kevin Hart has confirming he’d do a short co-headlining run with his fellow comic this July titled Only Headliners Allowed.

The five-date tour will have the two comics perform consecutive nights at venues across New York and New Jersey starting at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 21, concluding with a show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on July 25. Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. ET, and Live Nation presales the day before.

See story here