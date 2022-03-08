Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Chris Rock & Kevin Hart To Do Comic Tour

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
USA - 'The Mother F**ker with the Hat' After Party in New York City

Source: Walter McBride / Getty

Chris Rock has announced that he would embark on the Ego Death World Tour this year with Kevin Hart has confirming he’d do a short co-headlining run with his fellow comic this July titled Only Headliners Allowed.

The five-date tour will have the two comics perform consecutive nights at venues across New York and New Jersey starting at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 21, concluding with a show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on July 25. Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. ET, and Live Nation presales the day before.

See story here

Chris Rock & Kevin Hart To Do Comic Tour

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Kevin Hart At FX premier

Chris Rock & Kevin Hart To Do Comic…

 2 hours ago
03.08.22
The Cosby Show

Supreme Court Declines To Revive Bill Cosby’s Sexual…

 1 day ago
03.07.22
AOL Build Speaker Series - D.L. Hughley, 'Black Man, White House: An Oral History of the Obama Years'

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Is A Stalker

 1 day ago
03.07.22

Mind, Body, Business: Maria More Gives Tips On…

 4 days ago
03.04.22

Gary’s Tea: Morris Day Speaks Out About Prince’s…

 4 days ago
03.04.22

What’s Trending: Have You Ever Traced Your Roots…

 5 days ago
03.03.22

Beyoncé Said THIS About Tyler Perry’s Reenactment Of…

 5 days ago
03.03.22

Gary’s Tea: Deelishis & Raymond Santana Head For…

 6 days ago
03.02.22

Hot Spot: Kevin Hunter Sues ‘Wendy Show’ Production…

 6 days ago
03.02.22

What’s Trending: The CDC Says It’s Ok To…

 1 week ago
02.28.22
Photos
Close