The NFL has suspended star WR Calvin Ridley of the Atlanta Falcons indefinitely after discovering that he bet on games during the 2021 NFL season. The league confirmed with its betting partners that Ridley bet on several NFL games using his phone and email address during a five-day stretch in November of 2021 while on a non-football injury list to address his mental health.

