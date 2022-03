99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

On Monday, the Supreme Court has confirmed that there would be no challenge to the decision made by a Pennsylvania court to overturn the sex assault conviction of Bill Cosby. Cosby was found guilty in 2018 of aggravated indecent assault and served three years behind bars. Last June, he was released after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court tossed the conviction, based on poor due process. The high court is upholding the state’s finding and Bill Cosby continues to be a free man.

