Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Lil’ Kim Strikes A Pose On Instagram In A Cute Fendi Ensemble

Lil' Kim took to Instagram to serve for the girls in a cute Fendi ensemble that we love!

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Lil Kim is on the scene in a super cute look that we love!

The legendary rapper put her style on full display when she took to Instagram to show off her latest ensemble. She rocked a pink, tan, brown, and white neutral-toned ensemble that featured a soft pink strapless sweetheart-like top, tan, zip-up pants, and white and brown thigh-high boots. She paired the look with a circular Fendi purse and added a Fendi belt around her snatched waist She wore her hair in a long, wavy hairstyle that was parted over to the middle and accessorized the look with her signature blinged-out queen B chain.

While posing in front of a yacht, Lil Kim gave us a series of different poses, each one showing off a different angle of her fashionable look. “Mrs. Put that sh** ___ 💎⭐👑” she captioned the photo set.

Check it out below.

Related Stories

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving Lil Kim’s fashionable fit as many of her followers flooded the lyricists’ IG comments with their stamps of approval. “Offending em in Fendi 😍😍😍,” one fan wrote while another said, “MY BABY THIS IS A LEWK🔥 I need these boots 😍” and another wrote, “Ok then TLz 😭 these pics 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”
Beauties, what do you think of Lil’ Kim’s fashionable look? Would you cop?
DON’T MISS…

Lil’ Kim Strikes A Pose On Instagram In A Cute Fendi Ensemble  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Mind, Body, Business: Maria More Gives Tips On…

 8 hours ago
03.04.22

Gary’s Tea: Morris Day Speaks Out About Prince’s…

 9 hours ago
03.04.22

What’s Trending: Have You Ever Traced Your Roots…

 1 day ago
03.03.22

Beyoncé Said THIS About Tyler Perry’s Reenactment Of…

 1 day ago
03.03.22

Gary’s Tea: Deelishis & Raymond Santana Head For…

 2 days ago
03.02.22

Hot Spot: Kevin Hunter Sues ‘Wendy Show’ Production…

 2 days ago
03.02.22

What’s Trending: The CDC Says It’s Ok To…

 4 days ago
02.28.22

LOL! Black Tony Broke Into Rickey Smiley’s House…

 4 days ago
02.28.22
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Sneaker Shopping

J. Hudson & Will Smith Win Big At…

 5 days ago
02.28.22

Fill In The Blank Friday: What Is One…

 1 week ago
02.25.22
Photos
Close