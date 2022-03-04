Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Single Again! Kim Kardashian Officially Removes ‘West’ From Her Social Media

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023

Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

It looks like Kimmie is getting her groove back!

Just one day after she was declared legally single, Kim Kardashian has dropped her married name ‘West’ from her social media accounts and is going by her maiden name.

Kardashian said she really desired to be divorced privately but with Kanye West’s recent antics, she claimed that all of the publicity around their situation has caused “emotional distress.” 

RELATED: Say Goodbye to KimYe, Kim Kardashian Officially & Legally A Single Woman

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

 Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Kanye has shared his emotions about wanting his wife back and his opinion on her dating Pete Davidson while dating Kim look-alikes.  He also received backlash on his new music video where he kidnapped and buried alive a claymation version of her new man.

SEE: Social Media Reacts To Kanye West Burying Pete Davidson Alive In “Eazy” Video

The two began dating in 2012 and got married in May 2014.  Their marriage began falling apart when Ye made the announcement that he was running for President toward the end of 2020. Kim then filed for divorce in 2021.

The KimYe era is officially over.

KimYe Split: 7 Of Their Best Moments Before The Divorce

7 photos Launch gallery

KimYe Split: 7 Of Their Best Moments Before The Divorce

Continue reading KimYe Split: 7 Of Their Best Moments Before The Divorce

KimYe Split: 7 Of Their Best Moments Before The Divorce

[caption id="attachment_1591367" align="aligncenter" width="966"] Source: Taylor Hill / Getty[/caption] Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce after sharing seven years of marriage with her husband, Kanye West. They have four beautiful children together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. The two plan to maintain joint custody of the children as they finalize plans for the divorce. The couple shared a lot of life’s highs and lows together as any couple would in a marriage. The only difference is their entire relationship was placed under the public’s microscope. There wasn’t a place the two could truly enjoy each other’s company without subsequent paparazzi and headlines to follow. Despite the public lens, KimYe celebrated many monumental moments together from career success to the births of their four children. We would love to end this unfortunate ending on a happier note with seven of their best moments before the divorce. RELATED: Blame Game: Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West   HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Single Again! Kim Kardashian Officially Removes ‘West’ From Her Social Media  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest

Mind, Body, Business: Maria More Gives Tips On…

 3 hours ago
03.04.22

Gary’s Tea: Morris Day Speaks Out About Prince’s…

 3 hours ago
03.04.22

What’s Trending: Have You Ever Traced Your Roots…

 1 day ago
03.03.22

Beyoncé Said THIS About Tyler Perry’s Reenactment Of…

 1 day ago
03.03.22

Gary’s Tea: Deelishis & Raymond Santana Head For…

 2 days ago
03.02.22

Hot Spot: Kevin Hunter Sues ‘Wendy Show’ Production…

 2 days ago
03.02.22

What’s Trending: The CDC Says It’s Ok To…

 4 days ago
02.28.22

LOL! Black Tony Broke Into Rickey Smiley’s House…

 4 days ago
02.28.22
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Sneaker Shopping

J. Hudson & Will Smith Win Big At…

 4 days ago
02.28.22

Fill In The Blank Friday: What Is One…

 1 week ago
02.25.22
Photos
Close