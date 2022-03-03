99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Da Brat has a lot to discuss in today’s “Hot Spot,” spearheaded by Beyoncé’s reaction to that hilarious scene in Tyler Perry’s new film, A Madea Homecoming, where the titular character reenacts her unforgettable 2018 performance at the Coachella Music Festival.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Also in the headlines includes BET’s upcoming documentary on the historic rise and fall of hip-hop label Murder Inc., new comments on the state of music from Nicki Minaj during a recent interview with former rapper Joe Budden and Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming performance that will merge the real world with virtual reality.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get the full stories below in the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Beyoncé Said THIS About Tyler Perry’s Reenactment Of Her Coachella Performance [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: