Marsai Martin Makes Her Runway Debut During Milan Fashion Week

Marsai Martin is ready to take the fashion world by storm as the 17-year-old actress recently made her runway debut when she modeled in Missoni’s Fall 2022 show during Milan Fashion Week.

The Black-ish actress took to Instagram to share photos from her big night, sharing a candid shot of herself walking down the catwalk wearing a sparkly, red sweater dress from the Italian fashion house. She paired the look with brown boots and wore her hair in straight back braids as she served face and full confidence during her big runway debut. “First time’s a charm (thank the lawd) MFW #Missoni #MissoniFallWinter22 thank you for having me :),” she captioned the photo shared to her IG profile. Check it out below.

Marsai rocked another design from the brand last fall when she wore this stunning, colorful, zig-zag printed gown during the 2021 AMAs. She also shared that look to her Instagram page where she donned blue eye shadow and a long braided hairstyle for the evening.

While this might be Marsai’s first time walking the runway for a major fashion house, this isn’t the first time the actress has tapped into the fashion world. The mini mogul recently starred in Hollister’s “Respect The Jeans” campaign alongside her dad, Joshua, where the duo celebrates the brand’s widest-fit and trendy “dad jeans” assortment, encompassing Hollister’s wide-leg jeans for dads that are bold, confident, and trend-forward. The actress shared a photo of her and her dad rocking the “dad jeans” in a recent IG post, which she simply captioned, “Twinning !”

We can’t wait to see more of Marsai in the fashion world!

