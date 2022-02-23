Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hot Spot: Kanye West Made $2 Million From His $200 Stem Player Streaming ‘Donda 2’ [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

With Da Brat still enjoying the honeymoon phase — congratulations to her and Judy again! — Maria More fills in once again to deliver today’s “Hot Spot” report.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In the latest roundup, we’ve got news on the millions that Kanye has already made off his new Stem Player streaming device, the millions Tasha K doesn’t have for Cardi B and the millions of The Weeknd’s fans that will be soon get to enjoy his new album documentary in partnership with Amazon Prime.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Hear more on those stories in today’s “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: Kanye West Made $2 Million From His $200 Stem Player Streaming ‘Donda 2’ [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Gary’s Tea: Jeannie Mai Is Rumored To Take…

 7 hours ago
02.23.22

Hot Spot: Kanye West Made $2 Million From…

 8 hours ago
02.23.22

This Is What Happened When Black Tony ACTUALLY…

 1 day ago
02.22.22

What’s Trending: How Are You Celebrating The Lucky…

 1 day ago
02.22.22
Ciera Payton Wendy Williams biopic

Wendy Williams Show To Be Cancelled

 2 days ago
02.22.22

Gary’s Tea: Is Wendy Williams Back With Her…

 5 days ago
02.18.22

Hot Spot: Tyler Perry Wants Mo’Nique To Apologize…

 5 days ago
02.18.22

Solange Shows Off Her Toned Abs In Calvin…

 6 days ago
02.18.22

News You Can’t Use: Things Black People Created…

 6 days ago
02.17.22

Gary’s Tea: Nick Cannon Begs For Mariah, Cory…

 6 days ago
02.17.22
Photos
Close