Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gary’s Tea: Jeannie Mai Is Rumored To Take Kandi’s Peach On Real Housewives Of Atlanta [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

You can definitely learn a lesson or two in today’s “Gary’s Tea,” which includes an unfortunate story involving actors Tommy Davidson and Jamie Foxx plus a rumor that could possibly see Jeannie Mai taking over for Kandi on The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Although former co-stars of the classic ’90s film Booty Call, Davidson says he and Foxx haven’t spoken in years due to their sour on-set working relationship. In the reality television world, word on the socials is that Kandi’s less-than-thrilling storyline on the last season of RHOA may have given execs the idea to put The Real daytime host in as a replacement now that she’s playing housewife to ATL-bred rapper Jeezy. Would you still tune in without the dungeon queen herself though?!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get more on those stories below in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Jeannie Mai Is Rumored To Take Kandi’s Peach On Real Housewives Of Atlanta [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Gary’s Tea: Jeannie Mai Is Rumored To Take…

 7 hours ago
02.23.22

Hot Spot: Kanye West Made $2 Million From…

 8 hours ago
02.23.22

This Is What Happened When Black Tony ACTUALLY…

 1 day ago
02.22.22

What’s Trending: How Are You Celebrating The Lucky…

 1 day ago
02.22.22
Ciera Payton Wendy Williams biopic

Wendy Williams Show To Be Cancelled

 2 days ago
02.22.22

Gary’s Tea: Is Wendy Williams Back With Her…

 5 days ago
02.18.22

Hot Spot: Tyler Perry Wants Mo’Nique To Apologize…

 5 days ago
02.18.22

Solange Shows Off Her Toned Abs In Calvin…

 6 days ago
02.18.22

News You Can’t Use: Things Black People Created…

 6 days ago
02.17.22

Gary’s Tea: Nick Cannon Begs For Mariah, Cory…

 6 days ago
02.17.22
Photos
Close