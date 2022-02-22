Tried It: Black-Owned, Woman-Owned Brand D’iyanu Has Something For Everyone In Your Life

Source: Courtesy of D’iyanu / Courtesy of D’iyanuThe concept of couples and families in matching clothing has always appealed to me. If you’re like me and haven’t made it to that stage of life yet, know that you’ll be as fly standing as a solo in their eye-catching designs.

While perusing the brand’s website, I came across tons of pieces that would love to be part of my wardrobe. I also noticed key things that made me want to bookmark the brand and add a few items to my cart. First of all, D’iyanu has sizing that runs from XS to 3XL. Secondly, they carry a wide range of styles that speak to your various fashion moods. From the African Print Zip-Up Jogger set to the Keke African Print Jacket, I was overwhelmed with fun options to add to my spring wardrobe. After the brand’s publicist suggested I pick one item to try for myself, I decided to go with the Kahwia African Print Knit Skirt.

This is one sexy skirt! The fabric is so soft and allows for a lot of stretch. My general rule is that if a brand starts its sizing at an XS, I default to a medium. The fit was perfect, and the stretch hugged me in all the right places. I also really loved the high slit. It showed the perfect amount of thigh meat without being too revealing.