Meet Your 2022 Future History Maker: Alexis “Lex” Williams

Today we salute…..Alexis Williams, founder of CLEgivesback, an acronym which stands for Compassion, Leadership, and Empathy which is an organization driven by progressive ideas, bold actions and a strong foundation of support for young females in the Cleveland area. CLEgivesback has facilitated numerous community giveback initiatives and summer camps for young females. Through CLEgivesback Alexis has been able to serve others which is her greatest passion. Alexis Williams we honor you, for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.

