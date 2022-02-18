Saweetie Gives Rebellious School Girl Vibes In Looks From Miu Miu’s SS 22 Collection

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Saweetie traded in her platinum blonde buzz cut for brown loose curls with blonde highlights, and we’re feeling the look!

The Closer rapper looked like a chic, rebellious school girl in a Miu Miu look from the brand’s Spring Summer 2022 collection.

The self-proclaimed Icy Bae combined a few looks from the collection to create her look. She wore a cropped cable-knit sweater, paired with a grey skirt and her slightly exposed underwear that features the brand’s logo. She accessorized the look with a pair of grey socks and black patent T-strap heels with white toe caps.

This fun, youthful look embodies Saweetie’s personality. She’s giving modern-day Clueless vibes, and it’s a mood. We might see more stylish pictures of the rapper over the next couple of weeks. New York Fashion Week is wrapping up, which means we might get to see her in action across the pond.

While I love this entire look from head to toe, I hope the buzz cut makes an appearance during fashion week and red carpet season. We rarely see women own blunt buzz cuts. Amber Rose was the prototype, and Saweetie has enough zest and personality to dominate the look.

What do you think? Are you feeling her look? Sound off below!

