Fox News Legal Expert Name Drops MLK In A Really Bad Take On Canada And The Trucker Blockades

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Halfway through Black History Month, white people still haven’t gotten the message that they need to stop using Martin Luther King Jr. to justify every little perceived slight to their sensibilities. During a Fox News segment about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoking the Emergency Powers Act, George Washington Law Professor Jonathan Turley made a colossal error by invoking Martin Luther King Jr.in his response.

Turley attempted to use the Civil Rights Movement and King as an example of unfairness but instead showed his ignorance of repression experienced during the period. It also seems like he didn’t know King has ever been arrested, let alone targeted with arrest nearly 30 times.

“By this rationale, they could have cracked down on the Civil Rights Movement. They could have arrested Martin Luther King.”

Guessing Turley has never read King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” you know the famous letter King wrote from jail! Or maybe he has never seen clips of Black people being brutally arrested. Dogs, water hoses and batons were among the instruments used by state actors to People were brutalized while trying to cross an Alabama bridge to register to vote.

Maybe he also isn’t familiar with Cointelpro and the steps the FBI took to undermine organizing by King and other Black people during the period.

Or he doesn’t care. But who cares about facts and accuracy when you’re drumming up fake outrage.

The brief exchange is another example of why it is essential to teach the complete history of America in context and without stressing individual comfort. Three organizers registering voters in Mississippi were murdered for daring to try. School children required armed escorts to attend class in peace. The crackdown against Black people attempting to exercise constitutionally protected rights has always been swift.

Two weeks later, people who don’t like having to comply with mandates during a public health crisis are being told ‘point made, now go home.’ No cracked skulls, no deprivation of actual rights.

Federal interventions in the U.S. were necessary during the Reconstruction Era and the Civil Rights Movement to protect Black people’s rights. The Klu Klux Klan Act of 1871 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were federal interventions that some viewed as overreach. Last year, the reconstruction era law was successfully used to punish white supremacist organizers of the violent 2017 Unite the Right Rally.

While Turley tried to correct his error in a Twitter thread Tuesday, he still doubled down on alleged parallels between the relatively small group of truckers opposing public health measures and civil rights organizers. Although conservatives try to make the comparison, fighting for equal rights isn’t the same as generalized gripes about government tyranny with sprinkles of far-right extremism.

Evidence of far-right extremism within the protest movement has been documented. As reported by NPR, extremist elements have infiltrated the blockades. The newly appointed commissioner on systemic racism in New Brunswick told a Canadian outlet that after reviewing social media posts of a recent blockade, she observed anti-semetic and white supremacist symbols.

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network tweeted about a cache of weapons found at the since dismantled blockade in Coutts, in Alberta. Speaking with CBC, one of the Coutts organizers said they were infiltrated by an extreme element and were going home.

“We were infiltrated by an extreme element.…Our objective was to be here peacefully,” Marco Van Huigenbos told CBC. “To keep that message going, we want to peacefully leave Coutts and return to our families.”

The Canadian Trucker blockades, like the anti-public health actions stateside, are not about addressing persisting inequities that impact people’s ability to not only survive but thrive. The context matters.

People may disagree with the invocation of the Emergency Powers Act, but exaggerated responses and false narratives only further spread misinformation about the Canadian government’s response. According to CBC News, the act can only be used temporarily for an “urgent and critical situation,” like the ongoing blockades impacting multiple border locations in the country. Further, the situation must be one found to “seriously endanger the lives, health or safety of Canadians and is of such proportions or nature as to exceed the capacity or authority of a province to deal with it.”

American conservatives, including elected officials who opposed racial justice protests and backed anti-protests bills, have openly expressed support for the truckers. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who notoriously signed into law a bill that criminalizes protests that block a road or highway, has expressed support for the Truckers. He also joined other Republican officials in calling for an investigation into GoFundMe after donations for the blockades were seized.

Responding to a bad faith question with a bad faith defense is par for the course with Fox News. But at a time when Americans are fighting attacks on democracy and white supremacists hiding under the guise of defending “freedom,” commentary like Turley’s emboldens extreme elements throwing a collective tantrum because they aren’t in control.

SEE ALSO:

GOP Hopeful Vernon Jones Plans To Make Trump President Again Without An Election, And It’s Theoretically Possible

All The King’s Words: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Most Riveting Quotes 20 photos Launch gallery All The King’s Words: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Most Riveting Quotes 1. On Progress Source:false 1 of 20 Source:false 1 of 20 2. On Faith Source:false 2 of 20 Source:false 2 of 20 3. On Living A Giving Life Source:false 3 of 20 Source:false 3 of 20 4. On Injustice Source:false 4 of 20 Source:false 4 of 20 5. On Being Alive Source:false 5 of 20 Source:false 5 of 20 6. On Living Source:false 6 of 20 Source:false 6 of 20 7. On Being A Man Source:false 7 of 20 Source:false 7 of 20 8. On Playing Your Position Source:false 8 of 20 Source:false 8 of 20 9. On Salvation Source:false 9 of 20 Source:false 9 of 20 10. On The Laws He Sought To Change Source:false 10 of 20 Source:false 10 of 20 11. On Truth And Unconditional Love Source:false 11 of 20 Source:false 11 of 20 12. On Riots Source:false 12 of 20 Source:false 12 of 20 13. On Forgiveness Source:false 13 of 20 Source:false 13 of 20 14. On Oneness Source:false 14 of 20 Source:false 14 of 20 15. On Ignorance Source:false 15 of 20 Source:false 15 of 20 16. On Doing The Right Thing Source:false 16 of 20 Source:false 16 of 20 17. On Love Source:false 17 of 20 Source:false 17 of 20 18. On Love Source:false 18 of 20 Source:false 18 of 20 19. On Injustice Source:false 19 of 20 Source:false 19 of 20 20. On His Dream, That’s Now A Reality…Sort Of… Source:false 20 of 20 Source:false 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading All The King’s Words: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Most Riveting Quotes All The King’s Words: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Most Riveting Quotes [caption id="attachment_4277446" align="alignnone" width="594"] Back view of American civil rights leader and Baptist minister Martin Luther King, Jr., dressed in black robes and holding out his hands towards the thousands of people who have gathered to hear him speak near the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. during the Prayer Pilgrimage on May 17, 1957. | Source: Hulton Archive / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 5:30 a.m. ET, Jan. 17, 2022 As the U.S. marks the 36th installment of the observation of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday, the civil rights icon's legendary words in life have taken on a renewed sense of urgency as a growing number of laws restricting access to the ballot pose an imminent threat to democracy as the good reverend once warned about more than half a century ago. Many of Dr. King's most riveting quotes he spoke before his untimely assassination on April 4, 1968, live on to this day. MORE: When Mike Pence Had The Unchristian Nerve To Compare Trump To Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. King organized marches, including the pivotal 54-mile voting rights march in Alabama from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. He led the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), which spearheaded a student sit-in movement in 1960, and the Freedom Rides in 1961. He crafted the famous “Letter From A Birmingham Jail” in 1963. His words, enhanced by courage, conviction and Black oratory traditions, were like colorful strokes painting a better world for people of color. [caption id="attachment_4277445" align="alignnone" width="1024"] American Civil Rights and religious leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. smiles as he hands papers to a group of four men, one of them is musician and Civil Rights activist Harry Belafonte (second right), on May 11, 1957. | Source: Afro Newspaper/Gado / Getty[/caption] When King was killed at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, his death sent shock waves throughout the nation. Opponents of King thought his life’s work would be cut short, but they had underestimated his power. They couldn’t stop King’s memory and words from living on and inspiring others. King's quotes are incredibly important as we are in these insane political times. Clarence B. Jones, the former personal counsel, advisor, speechwriter and friend of King, talked about what he thought the civil rights leader would react during times like these: “He would say that in the common interest of humanity and decency, that we must put aside your partisan, political differences and focus on those programs which will be of the greatest benefit to the people who need benefits." [caption id="attachment_4277444" align="alignnone" width="594"] Rev. Martin Luther King, director of segregated bus boycott, brimming with enthusiasm as he outlines boycott strategies to his advisors and organizers, including (seated L-R) Rev. Ralph Abernathy and Rosa Parks, who was the catalyst for the protest of bus riders. | Source: Don Cravens / Getty[/caption] Dr. King saw the civil rights movement and the union movement as natural allies, the AFL-CIO, the nation’s largest and strongest union, has reminded people. That alliance was on full display at the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. King’s pro-union stance was also clear and present during his historic “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech, which was one day before he was assassinated. As King laid out during the address, “God’s children here suffering (That’s right), sometimes going hungry, going through dark and dreary nights wondering how this thing is going to come out. That’s the issue. (That’s right) And we’ve got to say to the nation, we know how it’s coming out. For when people get caught up with that which is right and they are willing to sacrifice for it, there is no stopping point short of victory.” See more of King's inspiring words below: Continue reading All The King’s Words: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Most Riveting Quotes

Fox News Legal Expert Name Drops MLK In A Really Bad Take On Canada And The Trucker Blockades was originally published on newsone.com