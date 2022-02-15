Lifestyle
Jennifer Hudson Poses For Instagram In Black And White Sergio Hudson Catsuit

Jennifer Hudson looked stunning on Instagram recently when she showed off her killer style in a black and white Sergio Hudson look.

BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Jennifer Hudson took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her killer curves in a black and white Sergio Hudson look that was everything!

In a photo carousel that was shared to the social media platform during the Big Game weekend, the 40-year-old entertainer rocked a black and white Sergio Hudson catsuit that she paired with a matching black and white cape by the same designer. She added black pointed-toe pumps with silver detailing at the toe to the two-toned look and looked stunning as she showed off the ensemble from different angles. She rocked her hair in a high ponytail with swooped back edges. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry, simply wearing dangly silver earrings and a few silver rings on her fingers.

The Grammy-award-winning artist took to the photo’s caption to tag her glam squad, including legendary stylist Luxury Law who is also known for styling some of our faves like Zenday and Halle Berry.

“@luxurylaw @adamburrell @kindastylized @sergiohudson Thank u for having me #pepsico #superbowlweekend,”she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this look on the superstar as many of her 3.4 million IG followers flooded her IG comments with their stamps of approval. “U so fly Jhud !! 😍😍,” one fan wrote while another said, “❤❤🔥🔥🔥🔥Amazing and beautiful,” and another commented, “BLACK ROYALTY!! You are so classy, beautiful and TALENTED!! We are so proud of you sis !!!♥♥#TheBestVoiceI’veEverHeard.”

What do you think about the fashionable look? Would you splurge?

