Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Answer: Allen Iverson Stars In Reebok “Life Is Not A Spectator Sport” Campaign

Featuring their Classic Leather sneaker.

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Reebok Debuts Bold New Campaign, “Life is Not a Spectator Sport”

Source: REEBOK / Reebok

Reebok is keeping it classic to start off 2022. The brand has launched a new Life is Not a Spectator Sport campaign starring Allen Iverson

 

The new Spring/Summer 2022 campaign marks an exciting rebirth for the sports and lifestyle brand. Originally debuting “Because Life is Not a Spectator Sport “ in 1984, Reebok is returning to its roots and once again rallying around the timely premise to reintroduce as the brand platform nearly 40 years later. In this next chapter, Reebok empowers individuals to participate in whatever moves them—whether it be fashion, sport, music, art, or activism.

Reebok Debuts Bold New Campaign, “Life is Not a Spectator Sport”

Source: REEBOK / Reebok

The campaign kicks off with a visually stunning hero film featuring a range of inspirational, creative, and determined talent, each with a unique, moving story to share—all of whom never watch life from the sidelines.

Each featured partner strives to be the antithesis of stagnant, choosing to embrace and commit to a life of passion, movement, and growth—creatively, musically or athletically. Accompanied by the likes of rapper Ghetts and visual artist Arca, Iverson is captured wearing a navy blue Reebok tracksuit.

In addition to the lineup of talent, Reebok’s Classic Leather takes the stage in the campaign as an iconic part of the brand’s heritage in sport and culture. A truly classic design that has withstood the test of time, Classic Leather will expand its legacy this Spring/Summer 2022 with new colorways, refinement and styles.

You can shop the current Classic Leather offerings here and view the Life is Not a Spectator Sport short film below.

Photo: Reebok

The Answer: Allen Iverson Stars In Reebok “Life Is Not A Spectator Sport” Campaign  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
8 items

Valentine’s Day Styling: These Celebs Showed Out In…

 21 hours ago
05.02.35

Gary Emergency! Gary With Da Tea’s Door Got…

 22 hours ago
06.17.35

Hot Spot: Dr. Dre Speaks On The Super…

 22 hours ago
06.18.35

The Answer: Allen Iverson Stars In Reebok “Life…

 23 hours ago
08.18.35

Tyrese Gibson’s Mother Passes Away Due To COVID-19

 24 hours ago
02.16.35
Dr. Dre Tom Ford Fashion Show

Dr. Dre Speaks On His Epic NFL Halftime…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Front Page News: Rock-T Breaks Down The Los…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Did Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Sha’Carri Richardson Calls Out The Court Of Arbitration…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
10 items

44-Year-Old Kanye West Is Big Mad Kid Cudi…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close