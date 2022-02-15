Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Majorie Harvey Celebrated Valentine’s Day In A 17K Bottega Veneta Cut Out Dress

The jaw-dropping number featured diagonal drawstring cutouts along the torso and waistline.

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
WACO Theater Center's 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Steve Harvey is no stranger to showering his wife of 15 years, Marjorie Harvey, with love. The fashionable couple celebrate each other extravagantly, so this Valentine’s Day was was bound to be over the top.

Marjorie has a deep rooted love for high-end designers and fun, stylish looks, so this 17,000 Bottega Veneta dress was right up her alley.

The couple posed on Steve’s Instagram page with him dressed in a bright red velvet suit jacket, partnered with a deep red button-up shirt, and matching slacks. His wife wore a green Lurex and viscose blend dress with all-over crystal hotfix embroidery. It featured diagonal drawstring cutouts along the torso and waistline. She completed the look with green sandals that matched her dress perfectly.

For us regular folk, $17,000 is a hefty price to spend on a dress but for the Harvey’s, this is their lifestyle. Steve credits his wife for upgrading his style and making him more fashionable. In an interview with GQ he revealed Marjorie had a heart-to-heart with him about his bulky suits.

“My wife is my biggest critic and my biggest fan,” he explained. “She stopped me from wearing the big long suits a long time ago. She said, ‘Steve, can I talk to you?’ She said, ‘I’m tired of being married to a pimp.’ And I went, ‘What?’ I was stunned, because you married me and that’s all I had, was big suits. She said, ‘Yeah, but I was going to change you anyway.’”

Now if that ain’t love, I don’t know what is!

 

DON’T MISS…

Megan Thee Stallion and Marjorie Harvey Both Stunned In This $3,450 Bottega Veneta Maxi Dress

Steve Harvey Credits Wife, Marjorie, For Helping Him Ditch The Long Suits And Upgrading His Style

Majorie Harvey Celebrated Valentine’s Day In A 17K Bottega Veneta Cut Out Dress  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Dr. Dre Tom Ford Fashion Show

Dr. Dre Speaks On His Epic NFL Halftime…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

Front Page News: Rock-T Breaks Down The Los…

 24 hours ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Did Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary…

 24 hours ago
01.01.70

Sha’Carri Richardson Calls Out The Court Of Arbitration…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

44-Year-Old Kanye West Is Big Mad Kid Cudi…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

OH LORD! Black Tony Goes Against Fat Tasha…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Maxwell Talks Going On Tour With Joe &…

 4 days ago
01.01.70
10 items

Nelly Apologizes For Mouf Love Leak, Twitter Says…

 6 days ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Widow Is Suing…

 6 days ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Katt Williams Opens Up About How…

 6 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close