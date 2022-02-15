Dr. Dre Speaks On His Epic NFL Halftime Show

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Dr. Dre chopped it up with TMZ Live on his epic NFL halftime show, and gave us insight on working with the NFL and their demands. Dre said they went into rehearsals expecting the NFL to heavily censor the songs, but they only made “minor changes” to Kendrick’s reference to specific L.A. gangs….which was understood.

As far s Eminem taking a knee in honor of Colin Kaepernick, Dre says the Em did that on his own and that he didn’t hear one word about it from the NFL. Overall, this halftime show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent is being regarded as one of the best shows to only be compared to Michael Jackson, Prince and Beyonce.

