Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Front Page News: Rock-T Breaks Down The Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Win! [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

Unless you were living under a rock this past Sunday or just really don’t like football, the Super Bowl LVI game had the world’s attention as the Los Angeles Rams pulled through to win their first Super Bowl as a franchise since returning to the West Coast back in 2016.

Our guy Rock-T dedicated today’s “Front Page News” report to giving us a full rundown of why the Rams came out on top over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The Rams’ 23-20 victory was the result of various circumstances, from quality quarterback skills on behalf of Matthew Stafford and the on-field performance of MVP Cooper Kupp to a game-sealing play by Aaron Donald. However, the Bengals weren’t slouches in the least bit, especially given the impressive leadership of fan-favorite quarterback Joe Burrow.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Listen to Rock-T’s full Super Bowl breakdown for “Front Page News” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Front Page News: Rock-T Breaks Down The Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Win! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Front Page News: Rock-T Breaks Down The Los…

 11 hours ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Did Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary…

 11 hours ago
01.01.70
10 items

44-Year-Old Kanye West Is Big Mad Kid Cudi…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

OH LORD! Black Tony Goes Against Fat Tasha…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Maxwell Talks Going On Tour With Joe &…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
10 items

Nelly Apologizes For Mouf Love Leak, Twitter Says…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Widow Is Suing…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Katt Williams Opens Up About How…

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Nick Cannon

Kevin Hart Gives A Condom Vending Machine To…

 6 days ago
01.01.70
2019 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Honoring Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington And Will Smith Going Head-to-Head At…

 6 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close