Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Rihanna Breaks The Internet In Custom Top And Pants By The Attico

Rihanna stepped out for a Fenty Beauty event in Los Angeles last night with her baby bump on full display in a custom ensemble by The Attico.

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Rihanna Celebrates Her Beauty Brands Fenty Beauty And Fenty Skin

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Rihanna is certainly killing this pregnancy and she’s just sent the internet into a frenzy again with her latest fashionable ensemble!

Last night, the Fenty Beauty entrepreneur stepped out for a Fenty Beauty & Skin party in Los Angeles and certainly stole the show in a custom sheer green and purple ensemble from The Attico. She paired the look with a bright, bold red lip and wore her hair long, straight, and parted over to one side with some behind her ear and the other falling to frame her gorgeous face.

Rihanna Celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin in LA

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

 

The 33-year-old was accompanied by her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, who wore a Louis Vuitton x Virgil Abloh jacket.

Rihanna Celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin in LA

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

The gorgeous couple was all smiles as they walked hand in hand into the event where Bajan mommy-to-be was the star of the evening.

Rihanna Celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin in LA

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Inside the event, the billionaire beauty chatted with PEOPLE about her pregnancy, noting that it’s fun but challenging to be fashionable while pregnant. “I like it. I’m enjoying it,” she told the magazine. 

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” the singer added. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

She continued, “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform. You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good,” Rihanna continued. “I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b****.”

And we’re certainly having just as much fun watching the pregnant mommy-to-be dress up and fashionable during her journey to motherhood!

We can’t wait for more pregnancy looks from the mommy-to-be!

Don’t miss… 

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna A Billionaire

Rihanna Channels the 00’s With A Trucker Hat And Butterfly Crop Top

Rihanna Breaks The Internet In Custom Top And Pants By The Attico  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

OH LORD! Black Tony Goes Against Fat Tasha…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Maxwell Talks Going On Tour With Joe &…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

Nelly Apologizes For Mouf Love Leak, Twitter Says…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Widow Is Suing…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: Katt Williams Opens Up About How…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Nick Cannon

Kevin Hart Gives A Condom Vending Machine To…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
2019 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Honoring Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington And Will Smith Going Head-to-Head At…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

What’s Trending: What’s The Wildest Thing You’ve Seen…

 4 days ago
12.01.31

Gary’s Tea: Nick Cannon Opens Up About His…

 4 days ago
12.02.31

Ben Crump Talks Death Of Amir Locke Who…

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close