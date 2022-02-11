Ciara And Russell Wilson Look Like Black Excellence At The NFL Honors

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The red carpet killa strikes again! Last night Ciara and Russell Wilson attended the National Football League Honors presented by Invisalign. Football might be Wilson’s lane, but fashion is Ciara’s, and she proves that every time she makes a public appearance.

The mother to Future, 7, Sienna, 4, and Win, 1, wore a black Roberto Cavalli SS22 RTW frock with cutout detailing on the chest and waistline. The long-sleeve dress also featured a thigh-high slit up the leg. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was his usual dapper self, clad in a black velvet tuxedo, accessorized with black sunglasses.

The annual NFL Honors highlights the best of the best in the league. Key NFL players will walk away with prestigious awards like AP Coach of the Year, AP Most Valuable Player, NFL Inspire Change Tribute, and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

This event is an excellent intro to one of the most exciting weekends for football lovers everywhere. The Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, or orange/black and blue/yellow if you’re someone like me who doesn’t follow sports, will play in Super Bowl LVI this Sunday, February 13th, at 6:30 pm. This year’s halftime show will feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Wilson’s football career is impressive. He started two Super Bowls and got his first win back in 2014. He also is the record holder for the most wins by an NFL quarterback through nine seasons. He reigns supreme in his lane while his lovely wife does the same in hers. What do you think? Did this couple serve fashion goals at last night’s NFL Honors?

