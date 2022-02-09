Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Kelly Rowland Shows Off Her New Adidas x Ivy Park Drip From Beyoncé: ‘Thanks Sis’

Kelly Rowland took to Instagram to model her new Ivy Park gear as gifted by Beyoncé.

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Kelly Rowland Fabletics Capsule Collection

Source: Courtesy by Fabletics / Fabletics

Kelly Rowland took to Instagram today to show off her latest Adidas x Ivy Park drip just in time for Valentine’s Day! The 40-year-old shared a photo of herself modeling the new, Valentine’s Day inspired as gifted by her “sis”, Ivy Park founder and former Destiny’s Child groupmate, Beyoncé.

The songstress wore the red snakeskin sports bra, matching high-waisted leggings, and matching baseball cap from the collection for her impromptu Instagram photoshoot. She paired the look with pink crew socks and white sneakers, both from the athleisure brand. She added red lipstick to the look and wore her hair down in loose curls to add a bit of glam to the casual look.

She shared four photos to her IG page, each one offering a different pose as she showed off the look in four sexy and cute angles. “❤Thanks, sis ❤” she captioned the photo set, seemingly nodding to thanking Beyoncé for gifting her the fabulous look. Check it out below.

“Kelly Rowland Fine!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 okaaaaay!!!,” one of the songstress’s 12.4 million Instagram followers wrote while another said, “Damn 🔥 that 3rd and 4th slide though 😍😍.”

The new Ivy Park “Bey Mine” collection is said to drop on adidas.com today and in select stores globally on February 10. Will you cop?

Don’t miss… 

Kelly Rowland Sets Instagram Ablaze In Sexy Leopard Print Dress

Pregnant And Gettin’ It: Kelly Rowland Is Now The Global Face Of JustFab

Kelly Rowland Shows Off Her New Adidas x Ivy Park Drip From Beyoncé: ‘Thanks Sis’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

Gary’s Tea: Katt Williams Opens Up About How…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70
Nick Cannon

Kevin Hart Gives A Condom Vending Machine To…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70
2019 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Honoring Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington And Will Smith Going Head-to-Head At…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70

What’s Trending: What’s The Wildest Thing You’ve Seen…

 1 day ago
12.01.31

Gary’s Tea: Nick Cannon Opens Up About His…

 1 day ago
12.02.31

Ben Crump Talks Death Of Amir Locke Who…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: 2 Chainz Says He Was Arrested…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Mind Body Business: Here Are Common Health Signs…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Halle Berry Speaks On Her Disappointment…

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Method Man as Davis Maclean in Power Book II: Ghost'

Method Man Graces The Cover Of Essence

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close