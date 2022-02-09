For the Culture Creator's Summit- Landing Page_RD Richmond WCDX_February 2021
Kevin Hart Gives A Condom Vending Machine To Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhtoosByBeanz

Everyone has been talking about Nick Cannon having so many babies all of a sudden in his single life and someone finally gave him what he needs…condoms!!! On Monday, Nick Cannon shared a photo on social media of him standing next to a vending machine with the caption: “Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums.”

Kevin Hart At FX premier

Source: (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) / (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

A few hours later, Kevin Har reposted the image with the caption: “I see u got my gift @nickcannon ….GOTCHA BITCH!!!!!! ….Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free #PrankWars.” These two have gone at it for years but Kevin is definitely the winner of this weeks battle.

