Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Denzel Washington And Will Smith Going Head-to-Head At This Years Oscars

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
2019 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Honoring Denzel Washington

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Nominees were unveiled from best picture to best director, along with the all other categories and Denzel Washington vs. Will Smith is in the leading actor category.

See full list here

BEST PICTURE

Belfast (Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers)

CODA (Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers)

Drive My Car (Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer)

Dune (Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers)

King Richard (Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers)

Licorice Pizza (Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers)

Nightmare Alley (Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile

Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers)

West Side Story (Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers)

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

BEST ACTOR

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

The 9 Lives Of Will Smith
9 photos
Happy Birthday Denzel Washington: 8 Life Quotes From The GOAT
8 photos
Denzel Washington And Will Smith Going Head-to-Head At This Years Oscars

Videos
Latest
Nick Cannon

Kevin Hart Gives A Condom Vending Machine To…

 39 mins ago
01.01.70
2019 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Honoring Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington And Will Smith Going Head-to-Head At…

 53 mins ago
01.01.70

What’s Trending: What’s The Wildest Thing You’ve Seen…

 21 hours ago
12.01.31

Gary’s Tea: Nick Cannon Opens Up About His…

 21 hours ago
12.02.31

Ben Crump Talks Death Of Amir Locke Who…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: 2 Chainz Says He Was Arrested…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Mind Body Business: Here Are Common Health Signs…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Halle Berry Speaks On Her Disappointment…

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Method Man as Davis Maclean in Power Book II: Ghost'

Method Man Graces The Cover Of Essence

 5 days ago
01.01.70

StoryTime With Rickey: Walking Grandma Out The Shot…

 6 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close