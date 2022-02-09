Denzel Washington And Will Smith Going Head-to-Head At This Years Oscars

BEST PICTURE

Belfast (Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers)

CODA (Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers)

Drive My Car (Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer)

Dune (Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers)

King Richard (Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers)

Licorice Pizza (Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers)

Nightmare Alley (Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile

Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers)

West Side Story (Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers)

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

BEST ACTOR

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)