With thirty years in the entertainment industry, Cliford Smith Jr., a.k.a. “Method Man” wants the world to take him seriously when it comes down to his acting skills. He began his career as a member of the rap super-group Wu-Tang Clan in the early 90’s and in 2022, he is killing the game with his portrayal or Davis Maclean in Starz Power: Book II: Ghost. Method also had a powerful role in the Epix series Godfather of Harlem with Forest Whitaker.

