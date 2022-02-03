Karrueche Serves Retro Realness In Bantu Knots And A 70’s-Inspired Ensemble

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Model and Emmy Award-winning actress Karrueche Tran gave retro vibes as she stepped out for a bite to eat with her friends.

The pint-sized cutie wore Omightyyy’s “squiggly set,” partnered with camel-colored Amina Muaddi thigh-high boots, a denim Brandon Blackwood purse, and Kae by Karrueche accessories.

The Claws actress styled her hair with Bantu knots and a long side bang. The entire look perfectly reflected her fun, carefree attitude from head to toe.

Tran works with many stylists, but her long-time friend Bryon Javar is responsible for this look. The two began working together when her career first began to skyrocket. He is skilled at dressing Tran in pieces that fit her petite frame and represent her quirky personality. Javar created tons of striking looks for the actress, including this beautiful Christian Siriano moment they created for the designer’s book launch.

These two know how to create magical moments together on and off the red carpet. From street style looks to sitting pretty at the front row during fashion week, Tran has a serious eye for fashion. Her looks have yet to disappoint! What do you think? Are you a fan of Karrueche Tran’s style?

