Former Dolphins Coach, Brian Flores Files Lawsuit Against NFL and 3 Teams

Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach, Brian Flores has sued the NFL and three teams including the Miami Dolphins, Denver broncos and New York Giants. The 58 page lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court Tuesday, seeking class-action status. Flores admits that Bill Belichick, under whom Flores worked for 10 years in New England, sent him texts stating he had heard from “Buffalo and NYG that you are their guy.”

Belicheck acknowledged his error and informed him that the Giants wanted Daboll. “Sorry — I f—ed this up. I double checked and misread the text. I think they are naming Brian Daboll. I’m sorry about that,” Belichick allegedly texted. This was information that was days before Flores was to interviewed for the Giants job…totally violating the “Rooney Rule.”

Flores claims that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross incentivize him to purposely lose games, shortly after he was hired in 2019 and was offered $100,000 for every loss that season. Flores says that as the team won games late in the season and believes that is why he was ultimately fired.

See story here

 

Brian Flores Files Lawsuit Against NFL and 3 Teams

