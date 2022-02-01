News
Meet Your 2022 Future History Maker: Dameyonna Willis

Radio One is celebrating black history by saluting Future History Makers, people giving back to our community today to shape our tomorrow.

Future History Makers 2022 Winners

Today we salute….Dameyonna Willis, founder of Queen I am Girl Empowerment. Ms.Willis is someone who is genuinely invested in the youth and their development. Through her nonprofit Queen I am Girl Empowerment she creates a safe space that gives young queens in Cleveland a place to thrive and create. Her nonprofit is currently operated in 6 different schools throughout the city where she host afterschool programming to promote and encourage self-love, self-respect and self-understanding. There are 4 main focus areas in her program which include College and Career readiness, Health and Wellness, Financial literacy and community service. Dameyonna Willis we honor you, for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.

Future History Makers brought to you by Gentleman’s Jack, The Cleveland Cavaliers, Caresoruce, and Radio One Cleveland!

Meet The Rest of Your 2022 Future History Makers 

