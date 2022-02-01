Several HBCU’s Dealing With Alleged Bomb Threats

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

For the second day in a row, several historically Black colleges and universities reported bomb threats Tuesday, including University of the District of Columbia, Edward Waters University, Fort Valley State University, Spelman College, Xavier University of Louisiana, Alcorn State University, Kentucky State University, Howard University, Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University and Morgan State University. The threats have prompted calls for the F.B.I. to investigate the threats as campuses around the U.S. were locked down.

In a statement to USA TODAY, the FBI said it was investigating.

“The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats,” the statement said. “As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately.”

