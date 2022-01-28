The Ragers are pushing for Travis Scott‘s spot back on the Coachella lineup again.
Fans created a petition for the rapper to get the chance to hit the stage during the music festival after he was taken off the lineup after the Astroworld tragedy. Many other festivals have also pulled out of letting the Houston native perform live.
“We all know Astroworld tragedy wasn’t Travis’ fault,” the petition read as reported on by TMZ. “Let him get back to performing on the biggest stages!”
Travis Scott’s Fans Petitions For Rapper To Perform At Coachella was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com