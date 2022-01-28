LaLa Anthony Sets The Internet Ablaze With Her Bodacious Bikini Body

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The girls are not playing! First Meagan Good set the Internet ablaze in a form-fitting blue mini dress then La La Anthony came through in an itty bitty bikini with her curves on display and luscious auburn locks. La La’s sultry fringe sarong and brown triangle top bikini is from PrettyLittleThing.

Even La La’s bestie Kim Kardashian stopped by the comments section to drop a compliment. “Come on!!! Not playing fair!!!” she wrote. Young Miami wrote, “Act up” with a heart eye emoji.

La La is apart of a select group of celebrity women slowly returning to the dating scene. Meagan Good, La La and Kim Kardashian are all amid impending divorces and showing off their stuff on the ‘Gram.

La La filed for divorce from Carmelo Anthony in June 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. Opening up to Angie Martinez, in October, La La revealed she and Carmelo had been separated for a while. “To a lot of people, it feels like this single thing is new. It’s been years now that we’ve separated, so I’ve dealt with the emotions behind it. I still have my moments, but for the most part, I can talk about it now and laugh about it and find the humor in it all. Otherwise, I’d be a basket case. I already went through that part.”

Despite going through the difficult transition, sis has been keeping busy flexing her acting skills on the Wu-Tang Saga series, Power and the popular BMF series on Starz.

