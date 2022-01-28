Pittsburgh Bridge Collapses Ahead Of Biden Visit To Discuss Infrastructure Needs

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Talk about strange timing.

A Pittsburgh bridge collapsed Friday morning, just before President Joe Biden was scheduled to give a talk about the importance of infrastructure in the area.

A reported ten people were hurt with minor injuries, three of which were transported to local hospitals.

Three of the people injured were a driver and two passengers who were on a bus when the bridge collapsed. Crews had formed a human chain to assist in rescue efforts. A twitter post showed an image of the bus, which was left dangling off the bridge.

On Twitter, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wrote that his team was “monitoring the situation in Pittsburgh and prepared to provide support as needed.”

“Pittsburgh residents: Please stay safe and continue to avoid the area,” the post read.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would still make the trip to West Mifflin, 10 miles outside of Pittsburgh, “and will stay in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide.”

